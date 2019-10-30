Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,071 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 65.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 88,942 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 14.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 880,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth $117,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, insider Darren E. Parmenter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,561. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. ValuEngine raised Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

