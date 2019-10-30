Hochtief (FRA:HOT) Given a €137.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Hochtief (FRA:HOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Hochtief and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Hochtief and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.67 ($161.24).

Get Hochtief alerts:

Shares of FRA:HOT remained flat at $€111.70 ($129.88) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 128,327 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €109.43. Hochtief has a 52-week low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 52-week high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochtief Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochtief and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.