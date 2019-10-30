HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $56.87. 2,144,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.