HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect HollyFrontier to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $69.50.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.37.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

