Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Boosted by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $234.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $259.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.