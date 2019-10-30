Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ HOFT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

