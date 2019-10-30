Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

HOPE opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Chung Hyun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,170.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 27,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $375,429.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,004.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,827 shares of company stock worth $718,353. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

