Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the September 15th total of 402,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $824.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

