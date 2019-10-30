Hotaling Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $125.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.