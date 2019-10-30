Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Short Interest Update

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NYSE:HHC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.30. 249,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,546. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.43. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $135.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 277,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,379,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 50,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

