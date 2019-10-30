HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,040 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 892,335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HP were worth $15,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HP by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,261,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 20.5% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 28,001 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. 8,540,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,144,647. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.42.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.02%. The business had revenue of $14.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded HP to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

