H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HR.UN. Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins cut H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.99. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$19.52 and a 52-week high of C$23.66.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

