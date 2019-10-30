Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 188.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research set a $40.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 622,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,968. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 38,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,303,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,480.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

