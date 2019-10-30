Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.67

Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and traded as high as $25.51. Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 173,292 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.61) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

