Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%.

Shares of HBP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. 14,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CMO David Fishbein sold 23,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $46,989.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

