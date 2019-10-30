Hyperion (HYN) Price Hits $0.0629

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Hyperion has a market cap of $19.93 million and approximately $472,790.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

