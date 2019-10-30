Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Icon in a research report issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.25.

Shares of ICLR opened at $151.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. Icon has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Icon’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth approximately $568,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Icon by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Icon by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

