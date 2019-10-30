Iconiq Lab Token Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001700 BTC on major exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market capitalization of $603,387.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00216058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.50 or 0.01482107 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00118903 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconiq Lab Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

