IDACORP (IDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. IDACORP has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.35-4.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.35-4.50 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Shares of IDA opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.22. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

In other IDACORP news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDA. Sidoti began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.