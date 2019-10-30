Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 698,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 578,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.47.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ideanomics by 520.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

