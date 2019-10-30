Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Identiv were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Identiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Identiv alerts:

INVE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price target on shares of Identiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of INVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.39. Identiv Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.