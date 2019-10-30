Illinois Tool Works’ (ITW) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.57.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $172.43 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,111 shares of company stock worth $17,239,003 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,459,000 after acquiring an additional 659,248 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,821 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.