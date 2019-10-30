IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 525,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 84,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. 171,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,689. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

