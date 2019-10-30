IMA Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,257 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,152. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $72.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

