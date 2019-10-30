IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,260,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 51,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. 600,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $83.50. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $96.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.24.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.