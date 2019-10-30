IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 330 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20,142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter.

IWV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.36. 61,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,917. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

