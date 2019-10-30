Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,731,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The company has a market cap of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.50. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

IMUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

