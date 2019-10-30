ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 856123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.50. The company has a market cap of $15.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About ImmuPharma (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

