Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

IBTX has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

IBTX opened at $54.82 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $152.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,390,000 after purchasing an additional 391,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,607,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,310,000 after purchasing an additional 72,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 402,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.