Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of IOG traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.75 ($0.25). 755,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. Independent Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 28.99 ($0.38).

About Independent Oil & Gas

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

