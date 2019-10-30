Independent Research Reiterates “€25.50” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €25.50 ($29.65) price target from Independent Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.01 ($29.09).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €28.64 ($33.30) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1 year high of €28.81 ($33.50). The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.57.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

