Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.11

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$63.11 and last traded at C$63.09, with a volume of 25056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 4.8544458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.