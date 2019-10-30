Infinera (INFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $-0.19–0.15 EPS and its Q3 guidance at (0.19-0.15) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,677. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $979.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.61. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

