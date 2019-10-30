Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) is Origin Asset Management LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,538,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485,800 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 7.9% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Infosys worth $85,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,377,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,422,422. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

