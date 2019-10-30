Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $128.70 and last traded at $128.38, with a volume of 1058135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $111,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

