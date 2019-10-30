InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.40

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 1298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get InMode alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMode stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.