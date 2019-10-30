Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) Receives €37.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Innogy SE (ETR:IGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.35 ($43.43).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IGY shares. Independent Research set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Innogy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of IGY opened at €44.58 ($51.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Innogy has a twelve month low of €38.49 ($44.76) and a twelve month high of €45.98 ($53.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.76.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

