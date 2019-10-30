Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.67, 385 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

