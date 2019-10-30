Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Get Inovalon alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INOV. ValuEngine cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inovalon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of Inovalon stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. Inovalon’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80,250 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $20,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.