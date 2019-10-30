Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inseego traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.71, 1,771,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 1,012,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSG. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Inseego by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inseego by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

