Insider Buying: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,801,000 Shares of Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,801,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,156,750.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CRMD stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMD. TheStreet downgraded CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

