Insider Buying: PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Cameron Maclean Proctor purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, with a total value of C$19,464.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,296 shares in the company, valued at C$808,390.27.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.97. 425,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,058. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.77. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a 12-month low of C$11.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSK shares. GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.07.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

