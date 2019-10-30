Insider Selling: Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ADS traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $214.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,103,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $715,211,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,130 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,593,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,409,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,503,000 after purchasing an additional 149,311 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 843,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $173.00 price objective on Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.53.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

