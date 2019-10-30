Insider Selling: CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells 406 Shares of Stock

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $554.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.49. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $639.41.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.30.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

