Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells 14,650 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 14,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $1,520,816.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,332,717.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl M. Burman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58.

GPI traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,510. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPI. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 118,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

