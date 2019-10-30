Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $125,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INDB stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INDB. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.