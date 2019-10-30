Insider Selling: Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) COO Sells 22,595 Shares of Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $471,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

KN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.27. 563,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,343. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Knowles Corp has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. Knowles had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,201,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 150,415 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,497,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 6.9% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,426,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Knowles by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knowles during the second quarter valued at $19,276,000.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.