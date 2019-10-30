Insider Selling: Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Sells 72,000 Shares of Stock

Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Gurcharn Deol sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$41,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 928,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,240.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. Matica Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.64.

Get Matica Enterprises alerts:

About Matica Enterprises

Matica Enterprises Inc focuses on medical marijuana business. It also holds interest in the Grumpy Lizard project in Nevada, the United States; and an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buckingham North property, a graphite project located east of Ottawa/Gatineau. The company was formerly known as Matica Graphite Inc and changed its name to Matica Enterprises Inc in July 2014.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Matica Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matica Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.