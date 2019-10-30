Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Sells 7,927 Shares of Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $615,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PCAR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.46. 1,792,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $77.80.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after acquiring an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PACCAR by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after acquiring an additional 240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,817,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.