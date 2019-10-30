Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

NYSE SAH traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 422,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.